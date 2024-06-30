Four-star DB Greg Thomas commits to Florida State over Clemson
Florida State continued to stay hot on the recruiting trail on Sunday night as it secured the commitment of four-star defensive back Greg Thomas. The rising senior from Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage High became the ninth prospect to give his pledge to Mike Norvell for the Seminoles' 2025 recruiting class.
The Seminoles beat out Clemson for Thomas' commitment. He took official visits with both programs earlier this summer. Thomas is the fifth prospect to commitment to Florida State in the last six days.
"I have seen Thomas multiple times this spring, "said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein. "He has great size. FSU is looking to add more size to their secondary and that is what Thomas brings to the table. He has some length to play on the back end of your defense. He can play safety or corner. He is not super fluid but that is expected for a 6-2 defensive back."
Thomas was very impressive playing corner against some of the best wide receivers in the country at the Rivals 5-Star Camp in Jacksonville last week," said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham. "I have always projected as a safety but after seeing him in-person, I agree with Fish, he could play multiple spots in the secondary. He is long, runs well, breaks on the ball quickly and competes for the ball."
Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple