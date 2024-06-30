Florida State continued to stay hot on the recruiting trail on Sunday night as it secured the commitment of four-star defensive back Greg Thomas. The rising senior from Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage High became the ninth prospect to give his pledge to Mike Norvell for the Seminoles' 2025 recruiting class.

The Seminoles beat out Clemson for Thomas' commitment. He took official visits with both programs earlier this summer. Thomas is the fifth prospect to commitment to Florida State in the last six days.