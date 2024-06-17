"I did not expect all the energy from Coach Norvell and the staff," Antione said of his visit. "I didn't really expect this. Just the culture and the integrity of the game."

Being his first visit to Tallahassee, Antione wasn't sure what to expect. The energy from coach Mike Norvell surprised him.

Florida State offered New Iberia (LA.) Westgate defensive back Jaboree Antione just five days before he verbally committed to LSU. Despite arriving late to the recruitment of the four-star, they were able to earn an official visit from Antione as he weighs his options.

While there was certainly a lot to unpack for Antione with it being his first visit to campus, the realistic, grounded approach to recruiting that the coaching staff often takes was something that stood out to him.

"They kept it real," Antione said. "Compared to other programs, they kept it real with me. They weren't (just) telling me what I wanted to hear because I was on my OV. That stood out. I've got the most respect for that."

The straightforward approach was exemplified by Norvell and what he told to Antione during his exit meeting.

"The biggest thing he said was that he was not trying to get me to sign," Antione said. "He's not selling me, he's not recruiting me. He wants me to come here and play. He's not telling me stuff that I want to hear; he's telling me the real stuff. You're going to have tough days and tough times. (Sometimes) I won't agree with him or disagree."

Antione also got to see how he would fit into Florida State's defensive scheme.

"Their style of play and the fit," Antione said on what he liked about the defense. "Press man and man coverage — that's me all day. Just taking one side of the field away. So I feel like I would fit in with the defensive scheme."

Antione also acknowledged defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain and how important of a piece he is to his recruitment by Florida State. Antione said his ability to develop defensive backs for the next level stood out. To Antione, Florida State is a school firmly back on the rise.

"The culture behind the school (stood out). I didn't really know until I went deep down into it ... And the program. They are an upcoming program. They are on the rise right now being that they just came off of two good seasons," Antione said.

Florida State and Miami are the only two schools that Antione is considering outside of LSU. The two Florida schools have both had chances to make an impression on the four-star but now all eyes turn back to Baton Rouge where Antione will return for his official visit on June 21.

He hopes to make a final decision prior to the season and wants to make sure that he is making the right decision for him and his family.

