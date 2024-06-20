“That's what I like. That's what I really liked about coach Norvell and just how he respects his players. He wants you to respect him and the coaches of course, but it's all out of love.”

“When I was in his office, and he was talking about the one thing that he wants from me later, it's just the text,” Blair said. “Fifteen years later, he just wants the text. I really appreciate that because that speaks volumes for itself. If I text you that means we're locked in. If I can text you 15 years from now, and you text me back, that means I was successful. That means I made it, like we said.

The four-star safety wrapped up his official visit to Florida State on Thursday. He reflected on meeting coach Mike Norvell, connecting with second-year safety Conrad Hussey and spending time in a virtual-reality room. But it was also a personal conversation with Mike Norvell that stood out.

Recruiting often is about relationships. And in JaDon Blair 's view it’s the potential of a life-long relationship.

College coaches have been showing Blair love this summer. The Winston-Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor four-star safety has made six official visits — Virginia Tech in April, South Carolina in May, as well as Notre Dame, Michigan and Florida State in June. He will wrap up his visits with Penn State this weekend.

FSU and Norvell made quite the impression on Blair.

“The official visit was great, just getting to talk to the people, getting to talk to the guys, just feeling that environment of a brotherhood,” Blair said. “It was a great overall experience.

“Coach Norvell is not like every other head coach. He is a different type of head coach, he is gonna love you hard. He is gonna be on you but he's gonna expect the best from you in like everything you do. And that's something I really respect from that man.”

Blair said Hussey told him the adjustment was a challenge but he accepted the day-to-day life of a college athlete began early each morning and included conditioning and lifting workouts.

FSU values versatility in the secondary, focusing on learning various positions and responsibilities to have a well-rounded view of each job. Blair feels he fits well in all of them.

“They said I could fit all over the field,” Blair said. “I'm such a versatile player, they were just making it known how I could play anywhere, be anywhere. They want me to learn as many positions as I can in the secondary. Their boundary safety, their free safety, their nickel. Anywhere they can play me, they want to blitz me, they want to play me in a post. Let me play man (coverage).”

And Blair could also feel the opportunity, virtually, as he stepped on the field as an FSU defensive back.

“They have the VR Room and just get some visualized reps, in-game reps,” Blair said. “Like I'm in the play — I'm right there. And just getting to do that really helped me better on what Florida State is really all about defensive scheme-wise and how they set their players up to make plays.”

Blair is closing in on his decision day, with a commitment set for July 5. Without mentioning a paired-down list of finalists, Blair said he has “narrowed it down” but will talk with his parents, pray on it and make a gut decision. FSU is squarely in the mix.

“I definitely see why they had a 13-0 season last year and be expecting a great season this year,” Blair said. “I can already feel it from Florida State. It's a great place. Beautiful surrounding area and it's just great overall.”

