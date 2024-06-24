“I wanted to see how the program operates and how the coaches treat their players and how they love their players. See the atmosphere and the community,” Arnoux said on the visit.

After being recruited early on by the Seminoles, an early commitment to Tennessee saw a break in that relationship. Arnoux decommitted from the Volunteers in February and found himself on Florida State’s campus for the Elite Camp on June 9. A rekindled relationship and a new official visit date were quickly made and Arnoux took that visit during the June 21 weekend.

With a quick turnaround in the relationship between the two parties, one would think the Florida State coaching staff would go into greater detail about how they would utilize Arnoux on the field. However, that proved not to be the case as coach Mike Norvell came with a different approach that Arnoux appreciated.

“He didn’t say too much how they would use me. He just said that they wanted me. He didn’t even say that I would be a good fit for the program because that’s what every coach says. He was just opening up and being real… It meant a lot. I don’t see that often coming from all these coaches. They all say the same thing. They all say that their program is the best fit for me,” Arnoux said.

That did not stop Arnoux from going over film with defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain.

“The connection with him (Surtain) is good,” Arnoux said. “We had our position meeting yesterday and he was breaking me down clips of practice and where I would fit in with the program and how I would look.”

There will be a quick turnaround in finding out which program Arnoux will choose. The Carrolton (Ga.) defensive back will be picking between Florida State, Georgia, Auburn, USC and Kentucky at the Rivals Five-Star in Jacksonville on Wednesday.

Arnoux admitted the decision is hard and that he does not know what his decision will be yet despite the hours counting down.

Florida State has had Arnoux on campus multiple times in the past month and has a FutureCast in favor of Florida State by Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein. He took an official visit to Florida State to get a better feel for the coaches and players and that it what stood out to him at the end of the visit.

“The amount of time that we were all with each other as a group. That stood out. That shows a lot. And Coach Norvell is always energetic. He just brings that spark to the flame,” Arnoux said.