Four-star DE Darron Reed set to visit FSU again: 'I feel like home here'

The recruiting trail is about to heat up for Florida State and every football program around the country as the NCAA dead period is lifted this month.

To get things going, FSU will be hosting a long list of top prospects on Saturday, including four-star defensive end Darron Reed. A Georgia product who plans to take at least seven visits in the next two months, Reed starts off with a return trip to FSU.

Reed visited the Seminoles’ campus in late January and rated the visit a 10 out of 10. He told Warchant he’s coming back this weekend because of, “just the love he got from the coaches,” and added what FSU needs to do to keep momentum going.

“Just doing the same thing that they’ve been doing and showing the same love that they’ve been showing,” Reed said.

