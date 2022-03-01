Four-star DE Darron Reed set to visit FSU again: 'I feel like home here'
The recruiting trail is about to heat up for Florida State and every football program around the country as the NCAA dead period is lifted this month.
To get things going, FSU will be hosting a long list of top prospects on Saturday, including four-star defensive end Darron Reed. A Georgia product who plans to take at least seven visits in the next two months, Reed starts off with a return trip to FSU.
Reed visited the Seminoles’ campus in late January and rated the visit a 10 out of 10. He told Warchant he’s coming back this weekend because of, “just the love he got from the coaches,” and added what FSU needs to do to keep momentum going.
“Just doing the same thing that they’ve been doing and showing the same love that they’ve been showing,” Reed said.
Reed’s main recruiter is FSU associate head coach/defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins, and he broke down what he likes about Haggins.
“Really everything. I look at him like a father figure,” Reed said. “Great coach. When we get on the phone, we aren’t always talking about football. We have a great relationship there.”
With Haggins being a member of the FSU coaching staff for over a quarter-century, Reed described how that factors into his recruitment.
“That means a lot. Because now we have all these coaches leaving and going to different schools,” Reed said. “I just want to go somewhere I’ll know I can get my four years with the same coach. I want to go somewhere like that.”
The Columbus, Ga., product highlighted a handful of other FSU staff members he communicates with regularly, including head coach Mike Norvell. Reed said he talks with, “really the whole staff."
Where does FSU stand currently in Reed’s pecking order?
