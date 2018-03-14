First impressions are always important in recruiting, and four-star DE/LB Mohamoud Diabate says he got the red carpet treatment when making an unofficial visit to Florida State's campus on Tuesday.

Diabate, who received an offer from FSU earlier this spring, called the visit, "Amazing."

"They were all there to welcome me as my family walked in," Diabate said of the Seminoles' coaches. "It was a great feeling. I would say the warm atmosphere with the coaches was the best part of the visit -- or one of the best."

The great interest in the Auburn, Ala., defensive end is well-documented, with out-of-state programs like LSU, South Carolina and Nebraska already pushing in-state schools Auburn and Alabama.

And while Florida State hadn't been mentioned much in his recruitment previously, that apparently will be changing in the very near future. The nation's 12th-ranked weakside defensive end said he is extremely impressed by the Seminoles and new head coach Willie Taggart.

"I had a great first impression of FSU and Coach Taggart," Diabate said. "I think he will have the team certainly going in the right direction. Coach Taggart talked with me about how to handle recruiting and what to look for in coaches and programs."