Florida State another commitment to its 2025 recruiting class on Tuesday. Four-star defensive end prospect Javion Hilson announced that he has committed to the Seminoles. Hilson, 6-5 and 230-pounds, commitment comes less than 48 hours after he decommitted from Alabama following the retirement of Nick Saban.

"Hilson has the size and athletic ability to be a very good player off the edge," said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein. "He is still a young and developing prospect that has the potential to be an impact player in college. I watched Hilson in the state title game and he has the ability to get up the field and put pressure on the quarterback. He has a quick first step off the ball. He can set the edge on run plays. He is super quick and tough to outrun".