“It felt like home," Wynn said on why he decided to commit. "I feel like I fit right into the defensive scheme. With Coach (Odell) Haggins, I know he's not going nowhere because he’s been here for 30+ years. They run a four-down front, which is similar to what we play already. Basically the same thing I do in high school.”

Florida State has earned in a commitment in a major position of need. Greensboro (Ga.) Greene County defensive tackle Kevin Wynn announced his commitment to the Seminoles on Monday evening.

Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters

Wynn was originally going to wait a while before pulling the trigger on a commitment but admitted that once he got on his visit that it just felt like the right time. While Florida State has set the pace for most of Wynn's recruitment, he needed to see what life at Florida State would be like away from the football field. That is ultimately what helped him decide to be a Seminole.

"I know that they have been the first for a lot of things," Wynn said. "The first to offer, the first game I had been too, first for a lot of things. Getting to see the other side (of FSU) was better than seeing the side I see on the football field. It showed me a different perspective. How close they are as family, everything is so genuine here. It feels like home."

And the Florida State coaching staff could not be more thrilled. When he told defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, the two embraced and laughed. When Wynn told coach Mike Norvell - a similar reaction.

"He was excited, surprised, just happy. Everybody was happy, I was happy," Wynn said.

During the course of his visit, Wynn took part in multiple activities, including a cooking competition that he and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy LB Gavin Nix won as a team. Seeing as Wynn wants to be a chef or work in nutrition, that came as no surprise. But Wynn was also able to speak with many of the current players, including player host KJ Sampson.

"I mostly talked to the players. My host was KJ (Sampson). I met a lot of the seniors — I can't remember all of their names — there were a lot of them. We were chopping it for a good while. I was with a lot of linebackers as well this weekend and some of the O-Line. So it was a good time," Wynn said.

Wynn had already brought his family on visit before (his father is a die-hard Florida State fan), the main focus on Wynn's visit was to learn more Florida State outside of football — and what he found was that Tallahassee was a place he wanted to call home for the next few years.