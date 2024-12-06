Four-star DE LaJesse Harold signs with FSU over LSU, Michigan

Four-star defensive end prospect LaJesse Harold signed with Florida State on Friday. Harold was another late addition to the Seminoles 2025 recruiting class after decommitting from LSU in late November.
Harrold had been committed to the Tigers since this past June. He took an official visit to FSU this past weekend to watch the Seminoles take on the Gators. He delayed his decision for two days while also considering an offer from Michigan before announcing he had signed with Florida State on Friday.
His list of offers also included Auburn, West Virginia, UCF, Miami and Texas A&M.
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Harrold: "Harold is someone that can play in a 3-4 or 4-3 front. You can have his hand off the ground and rush the passer. He does a good job of setting the edge on run plays. He will get up the field, stop, redirect and still make the play. He pursues well. He can put pressure on the quarterback. He is someone that has upside and has not even come close to reaching their potential."
Please click on the link below to view Harrold's HUDL highlights.
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham on Harrold: "I agree with Fish that Harrold has a tremendous upside. He is physical, can play from a two-point or three-point stance. Plays hard and chases the ball with great effort. Runs well, can redirect and retrace his steps vs. the run or the pass. Does a good job of establishing inside hands at the point of attack and getting off blocks. Doesn't possess elite speed or quickness but has a high motor."