Four-star DE LaJesse Harold signs with FSU over LSU, Michigan

Four-star defensive end prospect LaJesse Harold signed with Florida State on Friday. Harold was another late addition to the Seminoles 2025 recruiting class after decommitting from LSU in late November.

Harrold had been committed to the Tigers since this past June. He took an official visit to FSU this past weekend to watch the Seminoles take on the Gators. He delayed his decision for two days while also considering an offer from Michigan before announcing he had signed with Florida State on Friday.

His list of offers also included Auburn, West Virginia, UCF, Miami and Texas A&M.