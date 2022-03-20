Four-star defenders Bain, Viliamu-Asa recap visits to FSU Football
During another busy weekend of visits for the Florida State coaching staff, the Seminoles brought in many new faces and also some familiar ones.
Among the familiar faces was four-star defensive end Rueben Bain, who was making his second visit to see the 'Noles this month. One of the new arrivals was 2024 four-star linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa of California.
Here's a complete breakdown on what FSU accomplished with each of the four-star defenders.
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***
Bain stops by Florida State again for another visit
Just two weeks after visiting Florida State and saying the Seminoles would be one of his top schools, Rivals250 defensive end Rueben Bain backed those words up by returning to Tallahassee once again.
And the Miami native and four-star defensive lineman said he once again was impressed by his conversations with the Seminoles' coaches and how he would fit into the FSU defense.
“It’s feels good being back up here a week later,” Bain said. “I got to have a film session -- a one-on-one thing with Coach J.P. [defensive ends coach John Papuchis].
“Just seeing how they run their defense. Just the vibe with Coach. He was really excited to see me, even though I just came up last week.”
Bain noted how FSU has a long lineage of successful players out of his high school, Miami Central, including current NFL star Dalvin Cook.
“It’s like everybody that comes from Central that goes to FSU succeeds,” Bain said. “Obviously, they develop over here."
Bain added that he can tell Papuchis, “knows what he’s doing,” and added more about how he was impressed with the staff overall.
“All the coaches seem like they are trying to get the winning to a certain level of dominance,” Bain said.
While the Miami product has visited FSU several times before, he said this one was more “in-depth.”
“Why they do things, not only how they do it,” Bain said. “Snap counts, they talk about that, rush tempos. Alignments, assignments. If they have three men away from the ball, the alignments. Just the details and what to look forward to when I am playing myself or when I am watching them.”
Later, Bain was asked how he felt about the way FSU uses its defensive ends.
“I love it because they let them play," he said. "The past four years, some defensive end is either getting drafted or is All-American. It lets me know that they just let their ends loose and play football. They just wanna play football.”
While Bain isn’t sure when he will make his next visit to FSU, a return trip is certainly on the docket.
“Spring game, June, I don’t know when, but I know I am going to be back,” Bain said.
FSU hosted visitors from far and wide on Saturday, mixing in some in-state prospects with a few from as far away as the West Coast.
Four-star 2024 linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa made his way over from California, and he recapped the trip to FSU.
“I liked it. It was cool,” Viliamu-Asa said. “Coming up here, seeing what Florida State is all about.”
Viliamu-Asa noted the family feel he got from the staff on the visit.
“They seem like a family. Coaching staff is cool," he said. "Coach Mike, he’s real genuine and cares about his players.”
The Bellflower, Calif., native then recapped his conversations with Norvell.
“What kind of players they are looking for. And what they expect from their teams. Hard work, especially coming across the country," Viliamu-Asa said. "What type of players they are looking for.”
The talented linebacker said he also got tips on the proper ways to go about watching film from co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Randy Shannon.
“I still want to learn more about them,” Viliamu-Asa said. “I definitely want to learn more about their defense and talk to the linebackers coach [Randy] Shannon more.”
What else did Viliamu-Asa get to see on his trip to FSU?
“We saw a lot of academic stuff. They covered a lot," he said. "How we fit into Florida State.”
Still early in the process, Viliamu-Asa said the biggest factor in his recruitment is player development and how quickly his eventual college choice can develop him and prepare him to be a top player.
“I would just like to see some of the scheme,” Viliamu-Asa said. “How I fit into the defense of Florida State more.”
-------------------------------------------------------
Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board