Four-star defenders Bain, Viliamu-Asa recap visits to FSU Football

Here's a complete breakdown on what FSU accomplished with each of the four-star defenders.

Among the familiar faces was four-star defensive end Rueben Bain , who was making his second visit to see the 'Noles this month. One of the new arrivals was 2024 four-star linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa of California.

During another busy weekend of visits for the Florida State coaching staff, the Seminoles brought in many new faces and also some familiar ones.

Just two weeks after visiting Florida State and saying the Seminoles would be one of his top schools, Rivals250 defensive end Rueben Bain backed those words up by returning to Tallahassee once again.

And the Miami native and four-star defensive lineman said he once again was impressed by his conversations with the Seminoles' coaches and how he would fit into the FSU defense.

“It’s feels good being back up here a week later,” Bain said. “I got to have a film session -- a one-on-one thing with Coach J.P. [defensive ends coach John Papuchis].

“Just seeing how they run their defense. Just the vibe with Coach. He was really excited to see me, even though I just came up last week.”

Bain noted how FSU has a long lineage of successful players out of his high school, Miami Central, including current NFL star Dalvin Cook.

“It’s like everybody that comes from Central that goes to FSU succeeds,” Bain said. “Obviously, they develop over here."

Bain added that he can tell Papuchis, “knows what he’s doing,” and added more about how he was impressed with the staff overall.

“All the coaches seem like they are trying to get the winning to a certain level of dominance,” Bain said.

While the Miami product has visited FSU several times before, he said this one was more “in-depth.”

“Why they do things, not only how they do it,” Bain said. “Snap counts, they talk about that, rush tempos. Alignments, assignments. If they have three men away from the ball, the alignments. Just the details and what to look forward to when I am playing myself or when I am watching them.”

Later, Bain was asked how he felt about the way FSU uses its defensive ends.

“I love it because they let them play," he said. "The past four years, some defensive end is either getting drafted or is All-American. It lets me know that they just let their ends loose and play football. They just wanna play football.”

While Bain isn’t sure when he will make his next visit to FSU, a return trip is certainly on the docket.

“Spring game, June, I don’t know when, but I know I am going to be back,” Bain said.