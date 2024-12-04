Four-star defensive back Gregory 'Zae' Thomas signs with Florida State

A member of the Seminole Tribe of Florida is now officially a member of the Florida State Seminoles' #Tribe25.

Four-star defensive back Gregory 'Zae' Thomas signed with Florida State on Wednesday despite a late effort by Notre Dame in the closing month.

The Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage defensive back is ranked as the No. 47 ranked player in the state of Florida and the No. 23 ranked safety prospect in the country.

Thomas was initially offered by Florida State following an unofficial visit on July 29th, 2023. Florida State defensive backs Coach Patrick Surtain being Thomas' former head coach at American Heritage put the Seminoles in strong standing early on. The Seminoles were in the drivers seat for much of his recruitment despite him earning close to 30 offers. One of those offers came from the Clemson Tigers, who emerged as the biggest threat to steer Thomas away from committing to the Seminoles.

Thomas took an official visit to the Tigers in the summer but following an official visit to Florida State a few weeks later, Thomas committed to the Seminoles on June 30th and has held true to that commitment despite a late push by Notre Dame to get involved.

Along with Max Redmon, Thomas is the only other defensive back signee in Mike Norvell's 2025 recruiting class.