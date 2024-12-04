Four-star defensive tackle Kevin Wynn signs with Florida State

Kevin Wynn has spent the last few weeks pondering whether he wanted to stick with his Florida State commitment or sign elsewhere.





In the end, the four-star defensive tackle stuck to his original pledge, signing with the Seminoles on Wednesday after there were some serious thoughts that he could flip to South Carolina or Georgia.

Wynn, a 6-foot-4, 319-pound defensive tackle out of Greensboro (Ga.) Greene County High, committed to FSU back in June immediately after wrapping up his official visit.

Landing his signature for the Seminoles was quite significant for a few reasons. First off, he’s one of only two defensive tackles committed to FSU's 2025 class coming into national signing day. Second off, he’s ranked by Rivals as the No. 134 overall recruit and No. 8 defensive tackle in the 2025 class.

Over his last two seasons at Greene County, Wynn amassed 138 tackles, 57 tackles for loss and nine sacks – seven of which came during his senior season.