Four-star DT flip target Jeramiah McCloud recaps FSU official visit

The four-star Florida commit has been hotly pursued by a few programs on the lead up to early signing day — the Seminoles and the Georgia Bulldogs being the primary culprits. But it was the Seminoles that had him on campus over the weekend as they got the chance to impress McCloud and factor into his final decision.

Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County defensive tackle Jeramiah McCloud was one of multiple targets committed to other programs that was on Florida State's campus on Saturday for an official visit.

"The visit was great. I met and talked to a lot of different players and got their side of the story. I talked to Coach (Mike) Norvell about some things. I'm just trying to take it day by day. It was a fun visit though," McCloud said on his visit.

McCloud has had an interesting path in high school, as he had transferred to Gadsden County for a few years and then transferred back to Lee County High School for his senior year. Due to his time at Gadsden County, he had met both of Florida State's starting defensive tackles, Joshua Farmer and Darrell Jackson Jr.

"My relationship with them is good," McCloud said. "I met Darrell one time at the high school (Gadsden). A lot of people told me I play just like Josh. I talked to Josh and he talked about how this would be a good fit for me ... Their message to me was Florida State puts linemen in the league. Don't forget about Florida State."

McCloud got to spend some extended time meeting and getting to know Norvell as well as defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins.

"It was great getting to know Coach Norvell," McCloud said. "They talked to my mom, my brother — just making sure everyone feel like it's home. I got 'Ous' (Ousmane Kromah) back around the program. We were both checking it out and making sure that we made the right decision for the both of us ... Coach Norvell told me, 'What's your why'? What am I looking forward to and is Florida State a place that I could see myself at?' I told him, 'Yes, sir.' Because they do develop defensive linemen."

Kromah and McCloud play together at Lee County High School. Kromah was also heavily considering Florida State before committing to Georgia on Oct. 5. Both are now flip targets as Florida State tries to add to their class.

"After taking an official visit, they definitely made a big impact on me. They definitely went up on my board. Just how it makes sense being around the people," McCloud said. "I wouldn't say wins and losses are a big factor with me. Because that's why they are recruiting. To help get people to help change things ... knowing that I can come here and help — that has played a big part of it."

As previously mentioned, Florida State is not the only one trying to flip McCloud away from Gainesville. The Georgia Bulldogs are squarely in the mix, if not the favorite to flip McCloud away from the Gators. McCloud said that while he is committed, he is trying to make sure that he made the right decision for his future.

With only a month to go before signing day, Florida State coaches will hope that they have put themselves squarely in the mix to flip McCloud from their in-state rival.

McCloud said that he plans to be back at Florida State for the Florida game on Nov. 30.