Four-star DT Ka'Shawn Thomas visits, says he likes FSU keeping it real

Thomas broke down all the highlights from the visit, including what stood out the most during his trip to Tallahassee.

One of the highest-rated of the bunch this weekend was four-star defensive tackle Ka'Shawn Thomas , and he liked what he saw from FSU during his visit.

"What stood out the most was how the coaches are so real with you," Thomas said. "Telling you what you need to work on with your game and what you're doing great with your game."

Thomas is from Brunswick, Ga., the same area as FSU offensive line signee Kanaya Charlton, a member of the 2022 class who enrolled earlier this month.

Among other topics, Thomas spoke on his relationship with FSU defensive tackles coach and associate head coach Odell Haggins

"He's a pretty cool dude. Old school coach who has been here 29 years," Thomas said. "He's straight up with you."

FSU has already offered Thomas, and he said he likes the Seminoles, "a lot."

"Coach Norvell, he's a good dude. Coach Haggins, I like him a lot too.," Thomas said. "They told me I need to get more knock-back in my film. More striking, straight on. Things like that."

Thomas went more in-depth on his conversations with Norvell.

"He told me that he is looking for people that want to work hard, and if you don't want to work hard, this is not the place for you," Thomas said. "Kept it straight up."

The four-star prospect also was impressed with what FSU has to offer off the field.

"The stadium. The academic program they have," he said. "They showed how big the coaches are on academics. The biggest things was the academics and also how they were on NIL deals."

Thomas has a longstanding relationship with FSU director of player relations Kenyatta Watson, which he said is "important" to the Seminoles' chances.

"He texted me the first weeks and told me how it was. I am evaluating coaches, and they are here evaluating me," Thomas said. "He is telling me what the coaches are telling me is true and what they said is straight on."

Thomas said Auburn, South Carolina, FSU, Wake Forest and Georgia Tech are recruiting him strongly right now. He is set to visit Tech next weekend.

As far as a return trip, Thomas said he plans to visit FSU again, "as soon as possible."