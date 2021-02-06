Four-star DT Tygee Hill says interest in FSU is 'major' after offer
The Florida State football team already has struck gold once this month at New Orleans' Edna Karr High School, signing four-star 2021 wide receiver Destyn Hill last Wednesday.
Now, the Seminoles are looking at another Hill to help with Mike Norvell's "climb."
Tygee Hill, a talented 2022 defensive tackle who also stars at Edna Karr but is not related to his teammate with the same last name, received an offer from the Seminoles on Friday.
Warchant caught up with Tygee Hill to find out why the offer was so special, how close he is with FSU recruiting coordinator David Johnson, how Destyn Hill's signing will affect his recruitment and more.
"It was important to me because of my long-time relationship with Coach Johnson," Hill said. "He's from my hometown, and he's like a big mentor in this recruiting process. Even outside of his school. Not to mention the history of what FSU does with defensive tackles."
Johnson, who was a longtime high school coach in New Orleans before moving onto Tulane and then joining Norvell's staff at Memphis, had already helped the Seminoles land four Louisiana players in the past two classes. Along with Destyn Hill and DE Byron Turner in 2021, FSU also signed Corey Wren and Ja'Khi Douglas in 2020.
How close is Johnson with Tygee Hill?
"I've known him since I was a freshman here at Edna Karr," the Rivals250 member said. "His transparency really stands out. If it's on his mind, he's going to say it. The criticism, good or bad, is always going to be there. He's a really good guy and fun to be around. Great energy."
