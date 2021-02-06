The Florida State football team already has struck gold once this month at New Orleans' Edna Karr High School, signing four-star 2021 wide receiver Destyn Hill last Wednesday.

Now, the Seminoles are looking at another Hill to help with Mike Norvell's "climb."

Tygee Hill, a talented 2022 defensive tackle who also stars at Edna Karr but is not related to his teammate with the same last name, received an offer from the Seminoles on Friday.

Warchant caught up with Tygee Hill to find out why the offer was so special, how close he is with FSU recruiting coordinator David Johnson, how Destyn Hill's signing will affect his recruitment and more.

