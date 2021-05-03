 Conversation with FSU cornerback signee Hunter Washington
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-03 19:31:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star FSU signee Hunter Washington ready to make an impact

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

In just a few short weeks, Rivals250 cornerback Hunter Washington will be traveling to Tallahassee with other members of Florida State's 2021 signing class.

The four-star Texas product is hoping to wear No. 21 with the Seminoles -- he has liked it since former Seminole great Deion Sanders wore it in the NFL -- and he's planning to room with freshman wide receiver Destyn Hill if possible.

Washington was gracious enough on Monday to sit down with Warchant.com for one last interview before he makes the move. He talks about his journey to FSU, his relationship with the Seminoles' coaches, his approach to the game, what he's learned from former FSU and NFL star Antonio Cromartie, and more.

***Don't miss out on our great FSU Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***

DB Hunter Washington is excited to get to work at FSU.
DB Hunter Washington is excited to get to work at FSU. (Sam Spiegelman)

Q: Appreciate you joining me one last time before you get to FSU, Hunter. So what are some things you've been working on since you signed in December and started finishing up in high school.

A: I would say the biggest thing is staying conditioned and working a lot on my speed and my craft. Then lifting in the weight room. That's the main things. I would say the area I've worked the most on after my season has been getting faster, because the game is going to be so much faster in college. So I'm preparing for that at the next level.

Q: Looking back at your recruitment, you were so solid with Florida State throughout the entire process. How did the coaching staff, in particular DBs coach Marcus Woodson and head coach Mike Norvell, connect with you in that way?

A: Me personally, I know when I get there we will both be on the same track -- that I know what they are expecting out of me, and the same with me in expecting them, as coaches, to get me ready and developed so I'm ready to help the team right away. I was always sold on where things are going once I talked with Coach Norvell and then they added Coach Woodson. Both had that mindset I was looking for in a head coach and DB coach. There was such a strong connection, not just with football and their knowledge, but the way we connected. And I'm really excited about our future.

Q: What a lot of people forget is that you hadn't even taken a visit to FSU before committing there. Then you finally got a chance to see the campus for yourself when you came over for their spring game. Tell me about that experience and what you thought of the defensive backs.

A: It was so good. I had that same feeling I had the day I committed. I loved the feeling there, being around the campus. Great atmosphere even though it wasn't a packed crowd like usual. It felt so much like home. Had a big smile on my face. On the spring game, I thought the DBs did pretty good. It was very competitive on both sides of the ball, and that's what I liked the best. You could see this team really coming together.

The coaches have all been checking up on me. Even Coach [Josh] Storms, the strength and conditioning coach. I've heard from all the coaches. They are just ready to see me and what I can do. With Coach Storms, he's been sending me the workouts and making sure I'm doing what I need to do. Because once I get there, I'm going to hit the road running for sure.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwOTciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Zsb3JpZGFzdGF0ZS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvZm91ci1zdGFyLWZzdS1zaWduZWUtaHVudGVyLXdhc2hp bmd0b24tcmVhZHktdG8tbWFrZS1hbi1pbXBhY3QiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJz Y3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgi c2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0 aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhh dmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlp bWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2Vy dEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+ CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29t L3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGZmxvcmlkYXN0 YXRlLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGZm91ci1zdGFyLWZzdS1zaWduZWUt aHVudGVyLXdhc2hpbmd0b24tcmVhZHktdG8tbWFrZS1hbi1pbXBhY3QmYzU9 MjAyMjczMzA5NyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=