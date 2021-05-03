Four-star FSU signee Hunter Washington ready to make an impact
In just a few short weeks, Rivals250 cornerback Hunter Washington will be traveling to Tallahassee with other members of Florida State's 2021 signing class.
The four-star Texas product is hoping to wear No. 21 with the Seminoles -- he has liked it since former Seminole great Deion Sanders wore it in the NFL -- and he's planning to room with freshman wide receiver Destyn Hill if possible.
Washington was gracious enough on Monday to sit down with Warchant.com for one last interview before he makes the move. He talks about his journey to FSU, his relationship with the Seminoles' coaches, his approach to the game, what he's learned from former FSU and NFL star Antonio Cromartie, and more.
Q: Appreciate you joining me one last time before you get to FSU, Hunter. So what are some things you've been working on since you signed in December and started finishing up in high school.
A: I would say the biggest thing is staying conditioned and working a lot on my speed and my craft. Then lifting in the weight room. That's the main things. I would say the area I've worked the most on after my season has been getting faster, because the game is going to be so much faster in college. So I'm preparing for that at the next level.
Q: Looking back at your recruitment, you were so solid with Florida State throughout the entire process. How did the coaching staff, in particular DBs coach Marcus Woodson and head coach Mike Norvell, connect with you in that way?
A: Me personally, I know when I get there we will both be on the same track -- that I know what they are expecting out of me, and the same with me in expecting them, as coaches, to get me ready and developed so I'm ready to help the team right away. I was always sold on where things are going once I talked with Coach Norvell and then they added Coach Woodson. Both had that mindset I was looking for in a head coach and DB coach. There was such a strong connection, not just with football and their knowledge, but the way we connected. And I'm really excited about our future.
Q: What a lot of people forget is that you hadn't even taken a visit to FSU before committing there. Then you finally got a chance to see the campus for yourself when you came over for their spring game. Tell me about that experience and what you thought of the defensive backs.
A: It was so good. I had that same feeling I had the day I committed. I loved the feeling there, being around the campus. Great atmosphere even though it wasn't a packed crowd like usual. It felt so much like home. Had a big smile on my face. On the spring game, I thought the DBs did pretty good. It was very competitive on both sides of the ball, and that's what I liked the best. You could see this team really coming together.
The coaches have all been checking up on me. Even Coach [Josh] Storms, the strength and conditioning coach. I've heard from all the coaches. They are just ready to see me and what I can do. With Coach Storms, he's been sending me the workouts and making sure I'm doing what I need to do. Because once I get there, I'm going to hit the road running for sure.
