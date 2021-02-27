Warchant - Four-star Gregg Glenn focused on finishing out the season

This versatility has caught the eyes of many coaches around the country.

“I would describe my game as a hard-nosed player. I am versatile. I can get to the basket when I want. In the paint I can score multiple ways. My shot is getting better and I am one of the best passers in the country.” Glenn continued, “I play defense well, I bring energy and excitement to the floor. People say I play like Draymond Green , PJ Washington and others.”

Gregg Glenn , currently ranked No. 52 in the 2022 Rivals150, has opened eyes with his impressive versatility.

Florida State: “I love how they have big guards and how they play defense. They also get a lot of players into the league. I talk with coach (Stan) Jones.”

Florida: “They have it all there. They have a great team, they play together, play defense, and have players who go to the league. I talk with coach (Jordan) Mincy there.”

Arkansas: “I love how they play together, and they are a good shooting program.”

Alabama: “They get a lot of players to their dream. They’re playing great this year, lots of shooters. They are talking to me a lot and I really like that. Great program, winning lots of games. I talk with Coach B (Bryan Hodgson).”

Michigan: “They are family up there. They have a great program and work together, as a team. They get kids to where they want to go. They are showing they are really interested in me, and I love that. They’ve been doing great this season too. I walk with coach Juwan (Howard).”

Miami: “They have great coaches. I love how they defend there and their offense gets up and down the floor. I talk with coach (Jim) Larranega,”

Iowa State: “They were my first offer, but really are a great program and they have a lot of people in the NBA from there.”