Aundre Hyatt Nike/Jon Lopez @NikeEYB

BURLINGTON, NJ. – Aundre Hyatt has a decision on his hands. The four-star junior could forgo his senior year and enroll in college this fall or he could resist such temptations and stay within the 2019 class. A decision should be made in the weeks ahead, as the Rivals150 prospect assessed his options. “I am just keeping my options open. I am not really sure what I am going to do yet. I will probably make a decision in the late spring,” he said. “It is going to be about my relationship with the coaching staff, playing time, and just my overall feel for things.” A 6-foot-5 small forward prospect with a 7-foot wingspan, Hyatt is valued most for his shot-making prowess. If he moves to the class of 2018, he told Rivals.com that Rutgers, Seton Hall and Florida State would love to have him on their roster next season. If he remains in the 2019 class, LSU, Oregon, Temple, Virginia Tech and USC have begun to prioritize him.



IN HIS OWN WORDS

Rutgers: “They are just telling me that they would use me at every position. It is close to home. I really like the campus and they just want for me to change the program. They have begun to recruit a lot of big time names in 2018 and 2019.” Seton Hall: “It is a great school. They make the tournament almost every year. They have a great coaching staff with Coach (Kevin) Willard; I have been talking to him and Coach (Grant) Billmeier often; they’re just good people.” Oregon: “It is the west coast and Pac-12 basketball; you can’t ask for anything better. I really want to go out there over the summer and check it out, so we will see what happens.” Florida State: “Whenever they visit me, they preach defense. I really want to improve on my defensive abilities. I definitely want to work on that and I know they could help me with things.” Virginia Tech: “It is the same thing as Florida State; they preach defense. They have great skill and player development and they are losing a lot of players next year, so they are recruiting me really hard.”

WHAT'S NEXT

Hyatt enters the spring with the chance to either make the leap into the 2018 class and enroll in college, or take the college process into the fall. For now, he can be found on the Nike EYBL circuit suiting up for the Boo Williams travel unit. Michigan is coming for an in-home visit Tuesday, and he has also had in-home visits this spring with Temple and Virginia Tech.



RIVALS REACTION