Four-star guard Sapp developing strong bond with Atkins, FSU football
Offensive line recruiting is always a top priority, but perhaps even more so for Florida State and second-year OL coach Alex Atkins.
Atkins and the Seminoles have been pushing for a number of high-quality linemen in the class of 2022, and one of the main ones on their list recently gave FSU a solid endorsement.
Four-star guard Qaeshon Sapp, a standout from Lee County in south Georgia, recently trimmed his list of top schools to eight, and the Seminoles made the cut.
Warchant caught up with Sapp to talk about his interest in the 'Noles, his relationship with Atkins, when he plans to make a decision and more.
"There's a lot of things that I like about Coach Atkins," Sapp said. "He's a guy that truly cares about his players for sure. He's going to fight for you. We have a really great bond. Like today, and I didn't even know this, but he texted my mom to learn about me and my family, my brother. He likes me as a young man.
"I was surprised. ... That's the first person I've had that went out there and reached out to my brother."
Florida State has been recruiting Sapp since November, and Sapp said that he and Atkins hit it off immediately.
"He's a father-figure [type of] person with how we talk," the four-star prospect said. "When I first talked with him, it felt like I had known him for so long because he wasn't talking to me as a great player, but a person. I could feel the vibe.
