Offensive line recruiting is always a top priority, but perhaps even more so for Florida State and second-year OL coach Alex Atkins.

Atkins and the Seminoles have been pushing for a number of high-quality linemen in the class of 2022, and one of the main ones on their list recently gave FSU a solid endorsement.

Four-star guard Qaeshon Sapp, a standout from Lee County in south Georgia, recently trimmed his list of top schools to eight, and the Seminoles made the cut.

Warchant caught up with Sapp to talk about his interest in the 'Noles, his relationship with Atkins, when he plans to make a decision and more.

