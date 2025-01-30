Four-star Jaydin Broadnax talks FSU as he comes closer to decision

Florida State coach Mike Norvell traveled down the east coast of Florida on Monday, visiting multiple targets for the Seminoles' 2026 recruiting class. Broadnax was one of the players Norvell made sure to see as he caught up with Broadnax after track practice.

The Rivals250 prospect has been a target for Florida State since May 2024 when they offered him. Since then, Broadnax has visited campus multiple times and named the Seminoles in his top seven schools — along with Auburn, Florida, USF, Louisville and Syracuse.

"He just told me that he loves what I'm doing," Broadnax said. "He says he sees that I'm getting better and every time he sees me I'm getting bigger. He came to track practice so he said I got faster than (what I was) on the tape. He basically said that FSU would love to have me and would love to have me make an immediate impact on Florida State."

Broadnax visited Florida State for a gameday visit during the season, where he said that Florida State was a top school in his recruitment prior to him officially narrowing it down. But that was before changes to the defensive coaching staff and the scheme. What has kept the Seminoles in such high regard?

"Coach (Patrick) Surtain staying there; Coach Norvell always being the person that he is (as well). And Florida State having the culture of defensive backs — that always stands very high with me. I also know some of the defensive backs (in the 2026 class) that are already there and I feel like we would have one of the best defensive in 2026 if I am going to join and be a part of it."

Broadnax said current Florida State commits, such as three-star safety Tedarius Hughes, have been getting in his ear about joining a potentially star-studded defensive back class. A class that currently sits at No. 10 in the country with two defensive backs already committed.

Broadnax is mulling a visit to Florida State this weekend for the Seminoles final junior day visit before the dead period begins. Ole Miss and Florida are also trying to get Broadnax to visit before the recruiting world goes quiet. The logistics of a potential visit were to be worked out later in the week.

Broadnax has yet to meet new defensive coordinator Tony White, a fact that could potentially make a visit to Florida State on Friday more prevalent.

If Broadnax does not find himself in Tallahassee on Friday, he definitely plans on being in Tallahassee when spring practices start back up in March.