And fortunately for the Seminoles, he was able to see Phillips and start building a relationship before the coronavirus pandemic slowed things down.

Leonard Hamilton's staff at FSU offered Phillips a scholarship on the first evening that 2022 prospects were able to be contacted by college coaches. Assistant coach Steve Smith, who has deep ties in the Palmetto State and previously worked at Clemson, is the lead recruiter for Phillips.

Currently standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing 180 pounds, Phillips holds offers from schools like Florida State, Georgia Tech and Clemson in the ACC to Alabama, Florida and South Carolina in the SEC.

Blythewood’s Julian Phillips is currently ranked the No. 1 player in the state for the Class of 2022 and one of the top 35 junior prospects in the country.

South Carolina has seen tons of basketball talent come through the state over the past few years, and that doesn’t stop now.

Florida State has had a lot of recent success in the Carolinas, landing current commit John Butler out of Greenville, S.C., and soon-to-be NBA first-round pick Patrick Williams from Charlotte, N.C.

Phillips appears to be emerging as one of the Seminoles' top targets for 2022, and we caught up with him to discuss his interest in Florida State and visiting Tallahassee.

Q: What are your thoughts on the Seminoles?

A: I think the Seminoles have a great program along with great coaching staff. Their coaches are really focused on winning and the growth of their players, which is something I find very impressive.

Q: Which former 'Nole did the staff compare you to?

A: Coach [Steve] Smith compares me a lot to Jonathan Isaac. He thinks me and him are similar in stature and our games have some similarities.

Q: What's your relationship like with the FSU staff?

A: I have a good relationship with the staff. I’ve been on a Zoom call with them all, which went very well. Before the virus, while we were still in school, Coach Smith came up to my school to see me multiple times.

Q: What are your thoughts on Leonard Hamilton?

A: I think Coach Ham is a great coach. A very intelligent man who knows what he’s doing and also loves what he’s doing. I’ve spoken to him a couple of times on the phone, and it’s always great when I hear from him.

Q: How would you describe your interest in FSU?

A: I am interested in FSU. I am blessed that they have offered me a scholarship to their school, and the fact that they think I can come to their program and make an impact.

Q: Would you like to visit Tallahassee when the NCAA allows in-person visits again?

A: Yes, I definitely would.

