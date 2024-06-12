Of the nine prospects on an official visit with Florida State this past weekend only linebacker Ethan Pritchard is committed to the Seminoles. The Sanford (Fla.) Seminole product gave his pledge to Mike Norvell in October and viewed his role in Tallahassee this past weekend as more of a recruiter than recruit.

"It was a great visit all around from the coaching staff to the stadium, everything," began Pritchard when recapping his visit with the Osceola. "Really just a good time to be up here."

And what did Pritchard want to see and learn about Florida State while on campus.

"Really just see more, the classrooms and what I want to major in and stuff like that, just really see more of that, because I have seen everything in football, there isn't too much I didn't see," said Pritchard.

Although Pritchard continues to hear from other schools, including nearby UCF, the rising senior seems to be happy with his commitment to the Seminoles.

"Mainly, I am locked up, basically," said Pritchard who will take an official visit with UCF this weekend. Pritchard said he was "more of a recruiter" than recruit over the weekend in Tallahassee.

He also spoke about how the FSU defensive staff plans to use once he arrives on campus.

"They compare me to Kalen Deloach when he was here," said Pritchard. "He could cover a lot and I can do the same."

Pritchard says that he plans to be back at Florida State several times this fall to watch the Seminoles play.