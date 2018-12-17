Although it won't be official until Wednesday when he signs his National Letter of Intent, Savannah, Ga., linebacker Kalen DeLoach has made it clear that the drama is over.

He plans on signing with Florida State after what he described as a "very stressful" recruiting process.

"I'm locked in. Yes sir, I'm signing with Florida State," the four-star linebacker said. "I had to sit down and look at what's best for me and my future. How would I see myself, and I feel this is a good place for me to do that. And I'm just ready to come to Florida State."

DeLoach has been committed to the Seminoles since this past summer, but there were concerns recently that he might flip to Auburn or Michigan.

When asked what ultimately separated the Seminoles from the competition, he said it was more than just a football decision.

"Really the family atmosphere, the bond I have (with coaches, players)," DeLoach said. "And then I feel Florida State is going to turn things around like it used to be and teams are going to be scared to play us."