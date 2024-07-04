Florida State is starting to warm back up on the recruiting front. On Thursday four-star offensive guard Peyton Joseph committed to FSU coach Mike Norvell. The Seminoles beat out the Memphis Tigers for the Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County High product. Joseph is the second offensive line prospect to commit to FSU this recruiting cycle. The Seminoles have held the commitment of the top guard prospect in the country, Solomon Thomas, since last December. He is the 10th commitment to FSU's 2025 recruiting class, which ranked 35th in the country prior to Joseph's pledge to sign with the Seminoles in December.



The one-time Florida commit was a regular on the FSU campus this spring. He took in at least four Florida State spring practices in April, including three straight practices in a five day at one point. Family ties might have helped seal the deal with Joseph. His cousin, offensive guard TJ Ferguson, transferred to FSU from Alabama in January.