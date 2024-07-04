Four-star OG Peyton Joseph commits to Florida State over Memphis
Florida State is starting to warm back up on the recruiting front. On Thursday four-star offensive guard Peyton Joseph committed to FSU coach Mike Norvell. The Seminoles beat out the Memphis Tigers for the Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County High product.
Joseph is the second offensive line prospect to commit to FSU this recruiting cycle. The Seminoles have held the commitment of the top guard prospect in the country, Solomon Thomas, since last December. He is the 10th commitment to FSU's 2025 recruiting class, which ranked 35th in the country prior to Joseph's pledge to sign with the Seminoles in December.
The one-time Florida commit was a regular on the FSU campus this spring. He took in at least four Florida State spring practices in April, including three straight practices in a five day at one point. Family ties might have helped seal the deal with Joseph. His cousin, offensive guard TJ Ferguson, transferred to FSU from Alabama in January.
"Joseph plays tackle but we project him more as a guard," said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein. "He is not long and that is why feel that Joseph will move inside. He can get on a defender and drive them off the ball. You will see power in his lower body. He does play high so his technique will need to be worked on. He is athletic enough to be used as a pulling guard. He does have a tendency to play off balance. That is something that can be worked on. Joseph is a prospect that can be an all-conference-type player down the road."
