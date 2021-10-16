Four-star OL Aliou Bah backs off ACC pledge
When Aliou Bah committed to Florida State in early May, he picked the Seminoles over Penn State, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.His commitment lasted through the summer when Florida State l...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news