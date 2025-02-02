Four-star OL G'nivre Carr talks Junior Day visit, Norvell, Hand

It was Carr's first time back on FSU's campus since last summer when he attended FSU's Elite Camp in June. After his visit on Saturday, he told the Osceola that he feels like he is a big priority for the Seminoles, who will be signing a big offensive line class in 2026.

Four-star prospect G'nivre Carr was one of more than a handful of offensive line prospects on campus for FSU's Junior Day on Saturday.

Carr said he would like to get back to FSU later this spring but as of right now anticipates scheduling an official visit with the Seminoles at some point during the 2025 football season.

"The visit today was amazing," Carr said before heading back home from his afternoon at FSU. "I had a phenomenal time today and I am looking forward to coming back in the fall and watch them play."

One thing FSU has going for it when it comes to Carr is his relationship with Seminoles offensive line coach Herb Hand. Carr was offered by Hand when he was the offensive line coach at UCF.

"Coach Hand was recruiting me at UCF," explained Carr. "Obviously, we have a relationship already built and today we just added more to it."

The rising senior says that his relationship with Hand only strengthens where FSU sits with him as he heads into his senior year.

"Florida State has always been a top school for me because when Coach Atkins (former FSU OL coach Alex Atkins) was here, Coach Norvell was still the head coach," Carr said. "I got offered when I was in 8th grade, so that stuck with me."

Carr also had a chance to spend some time with FSU's head coach.

"We had a one-on-one meeting, just making me the big priority because this year they're losing eight offensive linemen, and he is trying to bring in some big dogs and I am one of them," said Carr of his meeting with Norvell.

He also said that he is a fan of FSU wanting to be a run-heavy offense.

"Run the damn ball," said Carr. "That's what they want to do here at Florida State."

And where is Carr in his recruiting process?

"I don't really have a top school," explained Carr. "I love them all. I'm like an open book."