Four-star OL Mario Nash Jr. commits to Florida State

Florida State has added another offensive lineman to it's 2025 recruiting class.

Following his official visit the previous weekend, De Kalb (MS.) Kemper County offensive lineman Mario Nash Jr. has committed to Florida State on Thursday night.

While currently graded as a guard by Rivals, Nash was recruited as a tackle by Florida State for much of his recruitment. He is now the third offensive line prospect to join Mike Norvell's 2025 recruiting class and is joining Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines five-star Solomon Thomas and Warner Robbins (Ga.) Houston County four-star Peyton Joseph.

A Rivals 250 member, Nash is currently considered to be the No. 183 prospect in the country. He is also considered to be the No. 9 offensive guard prospect in the country.

Nash visited Florida State frequently early in his recruitment, visiting the Seminoles as many as five times before committing to Mississippi State in June. Florida State had set an official visit with Nash for October 5th well in advance, a visit that resulted in his decommitment from Mississippi State on Monday.

In addition to his commitment, Nash Jr. announced that he is shutting down his recruitment.