Four-star OL Mario Nash Jr. commits to Florida State

in other news
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on DJ Lundy injury, LBs, message to recruits
Mike Norvell on DJ Lundy's season-ending injury, what's next at LB, message to recruits as FSU coaches hit the road.
FSU linebacker DJ Lundy out for remainder of the 2024 season
FSU will be without a veteran defensive player for the rest of the 2024 season.
Osceola Video: Highlights from FSU's practice on Wednesday
Highlights from Florida State's practice on Wednesday morning.
Florida State offers Rivals100 ATH Brandon 'Dash' Arrington
Florida State extended an offer to one of the top prospects in the 2026 class.
Byron Louis and Zae Thomas excited to continue brotherhood at Florida State
For the first time since their respective commitments, Byron Louis and Zae Thomas were back on campus.
Florida State has added another offensive lineman to it's 2025 recruiting class.
Following his official visit the previous weekend, De Kalb (MS.) Kemper County offensive lineman Mario Nash Jr. has committed to Florida State on Thursday night.
While currently graded as a guard by Rivals, Nash was recruited as a tackle by Florida State for much of his recruitment. He is now the third offensive line prospect to join Mike Norvell's 2025 recruiting class and is joining Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines five-star Solomon Thomas and Warner Robbins (Ga.) Houston County four-star Peyton Joseph.
A Rivals 250 member, Nash is currently considered to be the No. 183 prospect in the country. He is also considered to be the No. 9 offensive guard prospect in the country.
Nash visited Florida State frequently early in his recruitment, visiting the Seminoles as many as five times before committing to Mississippi State in June. Florida State had set an official visit with Nash for October 5th well in advance, a visit that resulted in his decommitment from Mississippi State on Monday.
In addition to his commitment, Nash Jr. announced that he is shutting down his recruitment.
"First of all, I would like to thank God for His many blessing and the opportunities he has given me to continue playing football at the next level. I'm truly grateful for every Coach that has recruited me and spent valuable time pursuing me. I want to thank my parents for being by my side to help guide me through this journey. I want to thank all of my coaches who have helped develop me along the way. With that being said, I am shutting down my recruitment and committing to the Florida State Seminoles! Time to CLIMB!," Nash said in a post on Twitter/X.
With Nash's commitment, Florida State is back up to 11 commits in the 2025 class. After falling in the rankings earlier in the evening due to the flipping of WR Daylan McCutcheon to Texas, Florida State is now back up to the No. 42 ranked class nationally with the addition of Nash to the class.