Four-star OL prospect Lamar Brown set official visit date with FSU

FSU has locked in an official visit date with the top interior offensive line prospect in the country for 2026. Four-star offensive lineman Lamar Brown announced that he will take an official visit to Florida State on June 6.
Brown who is ranked as the 20th-best overall prospect in the country received an in-school visit from FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn in late January.
The Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab School prospect also has set official visits dates with Miami, the week before his FSU visit, and then Texas A&M and LSU after his visit to Tallahassee.
