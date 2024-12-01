Four-star OL prospect Peyton Joseph flips from FSU to Georgia Tech

Florida State's 2025 recruiting class took another hit on Sunday when offensive line prospect Peyton Joesph flipped his commitment from FSU to Georgia Tech. The Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County lineman has been committed to Florida State since July 4. After a brief stint committed to Florida, Joseph reopened his commitment in April after multiple unofficial visits to Florida State during spring practices. He then committed to Florida State following summer official visits. That commitment has held strong until the recent decision to dismiss offensive line coach and offensive coordinator Alex Atkins.

"It was a different type of bond. Best is yet to come, forever got love for this man. One of the realist in the game," Joseph said in a post on Twitter/X following the news of Atkins' dismissal. Joesph took on an unofficial visit last week to Georgia Tech to see their last home game vs. NC State. Florida State's decision to move on from Atkins played a major factor in Joseph's decision to leave the class and pursue another opportunity before the Early Signing period opens on Wednesday.