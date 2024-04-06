Four-star offensive guard prospect Rowan Bryne spent the better part of two days around the Florida State football program on Thursday and Friday. And based on what the Rivals 13th-ranked offensive guard prospect had to say after his time in Tallahassee his interest in Florida State has grown as has Mike Norvell's and Alex Atkins' interest in him.

"The visit really went well," Byrne told the Osceola. "I don’t know what I expected. I knew it was a great program with a rich tradition and history, but it really knocked it out of the park. It’s a special place."

Byrne's spending two days around the program seems to be something both the rising senior and the Florida State coaching staff both found beneficial. "The message from Coach Norvell was that after getting to know me these last two days is that I’m a guy who fits what he’s looking for in a guy mindset-wise and culturally," said Bryne. "He sees me as a guy who fits in well with the culture he has built and fitting in well with what he is looking for. He said when a guy has those qualities. has the mindset and that drive, he knows he can make them the best man and football player that you can possibly be. That was his big message. He could get me to be the possible man and player I could be, he’s going to demand a lot from me but it’s because he wants you to be great."

And how did that message resonate with Byrne? "You need a coach like that," said Byrne. He also spoke about what offensive line coach Alex Atkins’ message was. "The message from Coach Atkins was that he feels really strongly about me as a player and sees me fitting in super well both mentally and physically into the program and offensive line room."

Byrne also indicated that the visit has put the Seminoles among those programs that he would consider a favorite at this point in his recruiting process. "They definitely stack very highly on my list," continued Byrne. "Right now, some favorites are Wisconsin, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Rutgers and FSU." His visit this week will not be his last, Bryne also told the Osceola that he has scheduled an official visit with Florida State for the weekend of June 14.

