After a few misses, Florida State picked up a critical commitment on the offensive line on Thursday evening.

Four-star offensive tackle Jonathan Daniels committed to FSU just a week after his official visit. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Daniels is the No. 26 prospect in the state and is ranked No. 137 in the nation.

While he did not speak to the media following that visit, Daniels greeted coah Mike Norvell with a bear hug on Friday to start his visit and on Sunday wore a sweatshirt with an FSU logo as he went to breakfast with FSU coaches and prospects.

Daniels also made visits to Florida in March, Kentucky on June 9 and Georgia on June 16. He is FSU’s first offensive line commitment in the class of 2024, and Daniels joins a large group of offensive commitments that includes running back Kameron Davis, tight end Landen Thomas, quarterback Luke Kromenhoek and receivers Camdon Frier, TJ Abrams, Lawayne McCoy and BJ Gibson.

In previous interviews, Daniels said he has spoken often with another Pensacola native, offensive lineman Darius Washington.