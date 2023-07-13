Four-star OT Jonathan Daniels commits to Florida State
After a few misses, Florida State picked up a critical commitment on the offensive line on Thursday evening.
Four-star offensive tackle Jonathan Daniels committed to FSU just a week after his official visit. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Daniels is the No. 26 prospect in the state and is ranked No. 137 in the nation.
While he did not speak to the media following that visit, Daniels greeted coah Mike Norvell with a bear hug on Friday to start his visit and on Sunday wore a sweatshirt with an FSU logo as he went to breakfast with FSU coaches and prospects.
Daniels also made visits to Florida in March, Kentucky on June 9 and Georgia on June 16. He is FSU’s first offensive line commitment in the class of 2024, and Daniels joins a large group of offensive commitments that includes running back Kameron Davis, tight end Landen Thomas, quarterback Luke Kromenhoek and receivers Camdon Frier, TJ Abrams, Lawayne McCoy and BJ Gibson.
In previous interviews, Daniels said he has spoken often with another Pensacola native, offensive lineman Darius Washington.
Scouting report
"This a huge get for Mike Norvell and staff on its own merits but after losing out on the commitments of Jason Zandamela, Manasse Itete and Nyier Daniels, landing the commitment from Jonathan Daniels became even more important," said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham. "And beating out the defending national champion for his commitment is a sign that the Seminoles are beginning to recruit at a higher level under Norvell. Daniels is a physical prospect who moves very well and has a chance to be a player who can start for you for three years once he has adjusted to the speed and power of major college football."
"Daniels is a big, athletic lineman," said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein. "We like how he comes out of his stance. He has quickness of the ball but does need to learn to engage defenders quicker on move them off the ball. As he gets bigger and stronger, we feel Daniels will end up getting even better. His athletic ability, quick feet and ability to move laterally gives him a chance to be a solid pass blocker against speed rushers off the edge."
