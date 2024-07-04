Four-star OL Lamont Rogers has FSU in top 6, sets commitment date
Four-star offensive lineman Lamont Rogers has narrowed his choices of college homes to six following his official visits in June. His final six are the same schools where he has taken official visits: Florida State, Texas, Texas A&M, SMU, Oklahoma and Missouri.
The native of Mesquite (Texas) visited SMU and Missouri in May, followed by Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma and FSU in the month of June. The Seminoles received his final visit on June 21.
Rogers will make his commitment on Saturday, July 6th. There are two FutureCasts in for Rogers, one in favor of Missouri - the other in favor of in-state Texas. However, things are still up in the air with Rogers as he has kept his recruitment mostly quiet throughout the last few months.
The 6-foot-8 Rogers is a Rivals100 prospect and is considered the No. 2 guard in the class of 2025.
Rogers announced a top 8 on May 13. Since then, he has dropped LSU and Tennessee from contention.
Going into the commitment announcement for four-star OL Peyton Joseph on Thursday, FSU has nine commitments. Among those is five-star OL Solomon Thomas.
After missing on a trio of linebacker targets earlier in the week, the Seminoles will hope to rebound with Joseph on Thursday and will be looking for a surprise by Rogers on Saturday.