Four-star offensive lineman Lamont Rogers has narrowed his choices of college homes to six following his official visits in June. His final six are the same schools where he has taken official visits: Florida State, Texas, Texas A&M, SMU, Oklahoma and Missouri.

The native of Mesquite (Texas) visited SMU and Missouri in May, followed by Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma and FSU in the month of June. The Seminoles received his final visit on June 21.

Rogers will make his commitment on Saturday, July 6th. There are two FutureCasts in for Rogers, one in favor of Missouri - the other in favor of in-state Texas. However, things are still up in the air with Rogers as he has kept his recruitment mostly quiet throughout the last few months.