Four-star OT Mario Nash Jr. keeps promise with FSU official visit

Patrick Burnham • TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
@OsceolaPat

Florida State will host two 2025 offensive tackles on official visits this weekend. Both Mario Nash Jr. and Daniel Pierre Louis will be in Tallahassee to spend time with the FSU staff and take in the Seminoles' game vs. Clemson.

Nash is no stranger to FSU or Tallahassee. Prior to his commitment to Mississippi State in June the big offensive lineman had made multiple trips to FSU for unofficial visits. And he knew that even after his commitment to the Bulldogs that he would be back in Tallahassee at least one more time.

"I promised them (FSU head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins) I would before I committed (to Mississippi State)," answered Nash when asked what facilitated his in-season visit to FSU.

Nash also told the Osceola that FSU has been persistent in trying to get him to become a part of the Seminoles 2025 class.

"They have been in contact often even though I am committed," continued Nash. "They have made it clear from the beginning that I'm a priority for them. I am just looking forward to getting back on campus and get a feel of the atmosphere again."

FSU has two offensive guards, Solomon Thomas and Peyton Joseph committed to its 2025 recruiting class. The focus is now on securing at least one, if not two, offensive tackles for this recruiting cycle. Nash Jr. and Pierre Louis are currently the only prospects at that position that have scheduled official visits with the Seminoles.


PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdOKAmXMgT2ZmaWNpYWwhIExvb2tpbmcgZm9yd2FyZCB0byBiZWlu ZyBiYWNrIGluIFRhbGxhaGFzc2VlIHdoZXJlIGl0IGFsbCBzdGFydGVkIGZv ciBtZSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEFBdGtp bnM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoQUF0a2luczwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GZXJ0aXR0YV9HYWJlP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBGZXJ0aXR0YV9HYWJlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX05vcnZlbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX05vcnZlbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vTm9sZXMyNDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE5v bGVzMjQ3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FkYW1n b3JuZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGFkYW1nb3JuZXk8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2hhZFNpbW1vbnNfP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDaGFkU2ltbW9uc188L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT3NjZW9sYVBhdD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AT3NjZW9sYVBhdDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9TZW1pbm9sZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNlbWlub2xl czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EX1dyZW41P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEX1dyZW41PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tDSFNfUmVjcnVpdD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AS0NIU19SZWNydWl0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v Wm9pVHBrM0EwRSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1pvaVRwazNBMEU8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgTWFyaW8gTmFzaCBKciDirZDvuI8gKEBCaWdOYXNoXzc3KSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ05hc2hfNzcvc3RhdHVz LzE4NDE1NDU5OTI4MjQ1NTM3MTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0 b2JlciAyLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

