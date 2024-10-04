Nash is no stranger to FSU or Tallahassee. Prior to his commitment to Mississippi State in June the big offensive lineman had made multiple trips to FSU for unofficial visits. And he knew that even after his commitment to the Bulldogs that he would be back in Tallahassee at least one more time.

Florida State will host two 2025 offensive tackles on official visits this weekend. Both Mario Nash Jr. and Daniel Pierre Louis will be in Tallahassee to spend time with the FSU staff and take in the Seminoles' game vs. Clemson.

"I promised them (FSU head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins) I would before I committed (to Mississippi State)," answered Nash when asked what facilitated his in-season visit to FSU.

Nash also told the Osceola that FSU has been persistent in trying to get him to become a part of the Seminoles 2025 class.

"They have been in contact often even though I am committed," continued Nash. "They have made it clear from the beginning that I'm a priority for them. I am just looking forward to getting back on campus and get a feel of the atmosphere again."

FSU has two offensive guards, Solomon Thomas and Peyton Joseph committed to its 2025 recruiting class. The focus is now on securing at least one, if not two, offensive tackles for this recruiting cycle. Nash Jr. and Pierre Louis are currently the only prospects at that position that have scheduled official visits with the Seminoles.



