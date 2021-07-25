Four-star OT Pritchett feels 'at home' during third FSU visit this summer

This visit was different from the previous two, as Pritchett mostly just spent time hanging out with FSU's players and coaches, but the talented lineman still gave everything very high marks.

It was the third visit to Florida State this summer for Columbus, Ga., four-star offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett, and once again the Seminoles apparently knocked it out of the park.

It was a busy day on the recruiting front for the Seminoles, who landed a pair of commitments, including their fifth offensive line commit for the 2022 class.

But FSU head coach Mike Norvell, OL coach Alex Atkins and company clearly aren't finished at that important position just yet, as Pritchett received plenty of attention from coaches and current players at Sunday's "Seminole Showcase."

"Today was great," Pritchett said. "I didn't work out but saw other recruits work with Coach Atkins. And then watching Travis [Hunter] out there grinding was great. Coach Atkins is a cool coach, but when it is time to get down to business, he's going to set you straight."

Each of Pritchett's visits has been unique. One was an official visit, which featured tours and academic presentations. Another was primarily an opportunity to work out with Atkins.

All three, he said, have been special in their own way.

"I feel at home," Pritchett said. "I've been up here several times, and everyone knows me, and it feels like I'm one with FSU and I'm very comfortable."

During his last visit to FSU, Pritchett decided to delay his commitment until the fall.

On Sunday, the Georgia product said he now has a more definitive timeline.

"I would say like mid-September. I'm trying to get some games in before my final decision," Pritchett said.

So what makes Florida State different from some of the other schools he has considered?

"I say this a lot of times, but it's just the vibe here," Pritchett said. "I feel like I'm at home. Everybody has such a strong connection with me here. Then with Coach Atkins, he stands out. He coaches different, and the relationship is close."

Pritchett also chimed in on his impressions of FSU's ace recruiter, fellow Georgia standout Travis Hunter.

"He's such a cool guy and very humble," Pritchett said. "You would not even know he's a top recruit."

As much as he likes the Seminoles, Pritchett is still keeping his options open.

He said he's going to attend a cookout at Alabama, and then he also has two official visits that he likely will use for games this fall. He hopes to have a top-five or condensed list of favorites later this summer.

The four-star offensive tackle also confirmed that he's planning to attend FSU's season opener against Notre Dame.