Four-star OT Sam Greer feels strong connection with FSU coaches after visit

And based on what he told the Osceola after his visit, this trip to Florida State might not be his last.

Four-star offensive tackle prospect Sam Greer might have traveled further than anyone to attend FSU's Junior Day event on Saturday. He made the trek from Arkon, Ohio, to Tallahassee to check out the Seminoles' football program and get more familiar with head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Herb Hand.

"It was great for me to come down here and finally see the place, meet the coaching staff and see what they have brewing for next season," began Greer of his FSU experience.

Greer was offered by FSU in early January and his trip to FSU was part of a trip to the Sunshine State that also included unofficial visit to Florida before arriving in Tallahassee.

Most of Greer's communication with FSU has been with Seminoles assistant offensive line coach Cooper Williams, who had offered the rising senior while he was an analyst at Missouri last year. However, on Saturday he got his first chance to spend time with new FSU offensive line coach Herb Hand.

"I just met Coach Hand today," explained Greer. "His resume is second to none. He's a great guy, a family guy. Love his energy. You know he is going to bring it every day."

He also spoke about why he decided to visit schools so far from home and if a southern school would get serious consideration from him despite the fact that he has a slew of offers from major college superpowers closer to home.

"That's why I am here right now," said Greer. "Really just to see my options, to see what I got," explained Greer. "I have a good connection with Florida and now I am building a good one with FSU."

Greer's visit went so well with the Seminoles that he tentatively has plans to return to FSU in March or April to watch the team during spring practice.

"The big thing to me is just seeing the coaches coach, see what they got going," said Greer. "They're graduated eight (offensive linemen) this year, so they have a high demand for the offensive line."

Greer also got some one-on-one time with Norvell.

"It was my second meeting with him, high energy, he's always going to have that high energy, so it was cool to have a meeting with him," said Greer. "He's real. Coaches here are real."

Besides making a second trip later this spring to visit FSU again, Greer also has unofficial visits planned to Florida, Tennessee, Missouri, Ohio State and Michigan.