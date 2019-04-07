Four-star OT Walker 'feeling really good' about FSU after spring game visit
Four-star offensive tackle Issiah Walker has been committed to South Carolina for nearly a year, but that commitment seems to be getting quite a challenge from the Florida State Seminoles.
Just two weeks ago, Walker was raving about a visit to FSU. Now, after making another trip to Tallahassee for the spring game, Walker sounds fired up about the Seminoles again.
While it might seem strange that a player who is committed to another school would visit Florida State so frequently, Walker said he still is doing his research before making a final decision.
"Just to get to know the coaches and build that relationship with them," the four-star prospect said.
The last time he visited FSU, Walker got to watch the Seminoles take part in a practice. On Saturday, he enjoyed watching the offensive line take part in a real game-type situation inside Doak Campbell Stadium.
"They did a little better today," Walker said of the line. "I was definitely watching Dontae Lucas. He's got that dog mentality in dominating his blocks. I like that a lot."
Walker has stated a few times already that he feels very comfortable on FSU's campus. He also has enjoyed getting to know new Florida State offensive line coach Randy Clements.
