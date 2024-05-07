Four-star Pensacola (Fla.) Escambia safety prospect Ladarian Clardy has been a frequent visitor to Florida State over the years but had not yet received an offer from the Seminoles. After receiving a visit from defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain on Tuesday, he received the offer he had been waiting on.

"OH YEA!" Clardy exclaimed. "It feels great to have an offer from FSU. This one of them ones I've been waiting on!!"

With the addition of his offer from Florida State, Clardy now holds 21 offers from programs around the country. He also holds notable offers from Washington, Georgia, UCF, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Illinois, Michigan State, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.