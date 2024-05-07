Four-star Pensacola ATH Ladarian Clardy adds Florida State offer
Four-star Pensacola (Fla.) Escambia safety prospect Ladarian Clardy has been a frequent visitor to Florida State over the years but had not yet received an offer from the Seminoles. After receiving a visit from defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain on Tuesday, he received the offer he had been waiting on.
"OH YEA!" Clardy exclaimed. "It feels great to have an offer from FSU. This one of them ones I've been waiting on!!"
With the addition of his offer from Florida State, Clardy now holds 21 offers from programs around the country. He also holds notable offers from Washington, Georgia, UCF, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Illinois, Michigan State, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.
At 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, Clardy is considered the 44th-best prospect in Florida and the 18th-best athlete in the 2025 class, according to Rivals. While playing multiple positions for Escambia, Clardy projects as a defensive back at the collegiate level.
Clardy is entering his fourth year as a varsity starter and is coming off a junior year where he totaled 57 tackles and two tackles for loss. He also had four interceptions and eight pass break ups. Offensively, Clardy hauled in eight receptions for 163 yards and four touchdowns. Clardy also served as the Gators' return specialist for both punts and kickoffs.
