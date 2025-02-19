Four-star prospects Tedarius Hughes, Izayia Williams set FSU visits

Florida State got some good news on Tuesday night on the recruiting front. Four-star linebacker Izayia Williams announced on social media that he has scheduled an official visit with FSU for the weekend of June 20. The Rivals250 prospect is ranked as the 10th-best linebacker in the country for 2026.

Williams is considered to be one of the top two or three targets on FSU's linebacker board for this recruiting cycle. He took an unofficial visit to FSU in mid-January. The Tavares (Fla.) High product currently plans to take six official visits this summer. The other schools to receive visits at this point are Penn State, Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Colorado. Williams will begin his visits on May 17, with FSU receiving his last visit in late June.

Four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, who has been committed to FSU since last July, told the Osceola last week that he had planned to set an official visit date with the Seminoles. Hughes told the Osceola late on Tuesday night that visit will now take place on the weekend of June 13.

He has also scheduled an official visit to Miami on May 30. He is considering taking official visits to three other schools: Florida, Syracuse and Nebraska.