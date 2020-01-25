Four-star QB Altmyer blown away by FSU visit, offer: 'I loved it all'
Mike Norvell worked some recruiting magic by landing a pair of high-quality quarterbacks during the early signing period last month. Now, he and his coaching staff are looking to show what they can do when they have a full recruiting cycle.
One of the main attractions during FSU's Junior Day on Saturday was four-star Mississippi quarterback Luke Altmyer, and from the sounds of things, the Seminoles and Altmyer could be seeing a lot more of each other.
Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
While Saturday marked Altmyer's first trip to Tallahassee, it was far from his first encounter with Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. The new Seminoles coaches actually recruited him when they were at Memphis and have had a longstanding relationship with him.
After wrapping up the one-day visit, the nation's No. 16-ranked pro-style quarterback was clearly impressed by the entire experience.
"It was great. It was a great day," Altmyer said. "Coach Dillingham and Coach Norvell did a great job of getting me to see things, facilities, etc., and I'm so glad I made the trip. With Coach Dillingham, he is so different, so vocal and has a great sense of humor. I think people with great senses of humor also have great intelligence. He really brings the energy."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news