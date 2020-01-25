While Saturday marked Altmyer's first trip to Tallahassee, it was far from his first encounter with Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. The new Seminoles coaches actually recruited him when they were at Memphis and have had a longstanding relationship with him.

After wrapping up the one-day visit, the nation's No. 16-ranked pro-style quarterback was clearly impressed by the entire experience.

"It was great. It was a great day," Altmyer said. "Coach Dillingham and Coach Norvell did a great job of getting me to see things, facilities, etc., and I'm so glad I made the trip. With Coach Dillingham, he is so different, so vocal and has a great sense of humor. I think people with great senses of humor also have great intelligence. He really brings the energy."