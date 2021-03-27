*ALSO SEE: Updates from other FSU targets who attended Saturday's scrimmage

While he has been to FSU several times, this visit was somewhat surreal for talented signal-caller Nicco Marchiol.

Instead of being pursused by Mike Norvell and the Seminoles' coaches, he now feels more like part of the family.

"It's so much fun," Marchiol said. "You can definitely tell the energy with Coach Norvell. Just finally seeing these guys in action. Seeing some of my buddies, Tate (Rodemaker), Jordan (Travis) and Joshua Burrell, was a lot of fun to be in Doak."

It's still an odd time for recruits, as Marchiol can't speak with the FSU staff in person due to COVID-19 restrictions. But he can spend time around the players when they're away from team activities, and the four-star QB said he's already building relationships throughout the team.

"I have developed a relationship with some of them," Marchiol said. "I'm close with Chubby Purdy and Tate Rodemaker, and a couple of the receivers to go along with my relationship with Coach (Kenny) Dillingham and Coach Norvell."



