Four-star QB commit Nicco Marchiol has a blast watching FSU scrimmage
Four-star Florida State quarterback commit Nicco Marchiol finally made it back to Tallahassee for another visit on Saturday as he attended the Seminoles' second spring scrimmage inside Doak Campbell Stadium.
This was the Arizona product's first trip back to Tallahassee since committing to the 'Noles in the spring. But it won't be the last, as Marchiol plans to be a regular around FSU in the coming weeks and months.
After taking in Saturday's scrimmage, Marchiol went in-depth about his latest visit, what it was like watching the Seminoles' offense, his recruiting efforts for the 2022 class, and his plans to enroll early at Florida State.
Don't miss out on our great sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!
*ALSO SEE: Updates from other FSU targets who attended Saturday's scrimmage
While he has been to FSU several times, this visit was somewhat surreal for talented signal-caller Nicco Marchiol.
Instead of being pursused by Mike Norvell and the Seminoles' coaches, he now feels more like part of the family.
"It's so much fun," Marchiol said. "You can definitely tell the energy with Coach Norvell. Just finally seeing these guys in action. Seeing some of my buddies, Tate (Rodemaker), Jordan (Travis) and Joshua Burrell, was a lot of fun to be in Doak."
It's still an odd time for recruits, as Marchiol can't speak with the FSU staff in person due to COVID-19 restrictions. But he can spend time around the players when they're away from team activities, and the four-star QB said he's already building relationships throughout the team.
"I have developed a relationship with some of them," Marchiol said. "I'm close with Chubby Purdy and Tate Rodemaker, and a couple of the receivers to go along with my relationship with Coach (Kenny) Dillingham and Coach Norvell."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news