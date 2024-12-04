Four-star QB Kevin Sperry signs with Florida State

Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham on Sperry: "The first thing I noticed in comparing his junior highlights to his senior highlights is that his arm has gotten stronger from one year to the next and he looks like he got faster from one year to the next. He throws a really nice deep ball with touch and that was consistent in both seasons. While he is listed as a pro-style quarterback, he is a good athlete who can make plays with his feet and is better as a ball carrier in his senior season than his junior season. He runs the ball with more confidence. He can buy time in the pocket and shows good lateral movement in the pocket. Sperry is accurate throwing the ball when flushed outside the pocket and does a good job of keeping his eyes downfield. He does throw off balance and off his back foot at times when he doesn't have to, but you see less of that on his senior tape than you do his junior tape. He is more of factor in the running game as a senior than he was a junior. He might not make as many plays in college with his feet in the run game, but defenses will have to honor the fact that he can run the ball. One of the things he needs to improve on are his ball fakes on play-action passes. He needs to do a better job of selling the run. While he does throw a nice deep ball, I question his ability to throw the deep out from the opposite hash. I would like to see him throw in person to have a better idea of his true arm strength. He doesn't have elite arm strength. The thing I liked about his film most was that you can see his development and maturation from his junior to senior season. He is a solid prospect and, based off his senior film, I like him better than I did Tramell Jones who we have to evaluate off junior film because he only played two games this season."