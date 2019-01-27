There was a great deal of anticipation for this weekend's official visit by four-star New Orleans quarterback Lance Legendre, but it wasn't a totally new experience for the four-star signal-caller.

Legendre, who is believed to be FSU's top quarterback target for the class of 2019, actually checked out the Florida State campus last spring.

What was new, however, was the opportunity to meet with first-year Seminoles offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. And Briles apparently made a very strong impression on Legendre and his mother, who also made the trip.

"He is real. Coach is very straight up," Legendre said. "He's a good mentor, good father figure and a great coach. He has a good track record at places he's been, like Baylor, Houston and putting guys in the league, such as RGIII (Robert Griffin III)."