Four-star 2024 running back prospect Christian Clark from Phoenix (Ariz.) Mountain Pointe High announced on Wednesday that he will make an official visit to Florida State next month. Clark, who is 6-foot and 200 pounds, is ranked as the second-best all-purpose running back and 131st-best overall prospect in the class of 2024.

Clark made an unofficial to FSU earlier this spring. His official visit will take place the weekend of June 2. The rising senior is taking an official visit to USC this weekend.