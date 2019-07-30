There was a time not too long ago when four-star Deerfield Beach running back Jaylan Knighton thought he might be traveling to the Midwest to play college football.

That is no longer the case -- unless it's part of an FSU road trip.

Just three days after attending Florida State's annual Saturday Night Live camp, Knighton announced on Tuesday evening that he is committing to the Seminoles over Ohio State, Miami and others.

"My heart told me to come here {FSU), and I'm sticking with it," Knighton said.

Earlier in the recruiting process, the South Florida standout was thought to be leaning toward Clemson and then the Buckeyes. Knighton actually acknowledged that he came very close to committing to Ohio State when he took a visit there earlier this summer.

But Florida State has been among his leaders the whole way, and Knighton said he's confident he made the right decision.

When asked directly why he committed to Florida State, Knighton listed "everything" as his primary reason.

"There's no bad thing about the school," he said. "Everything's good. It's perfect for my style -- my running style."

Knighton also raved about the Seminoles' coaching staff, and he also likes FSU's new offensive system under Kendal Briles.

While his parents likely would have supported any decision he made, Knighton said it's extra special knowing how excited they are about seeing him in garnet and gold.

"My parents love it," Knighton said. "That's what I care about the most -- my parents love it. Everybody around me loves FSU, telling me to go there, and it's my school."