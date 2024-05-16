Four-star safety prospect Jaboree Antoine told the Osceola in March that he planned to take an official visit to Florida State but hadn't set a date. He confirmed with Rivals on Wednesday night that he now plans to take an official visit to FSU on the weekend of June 21. He has been committed to LSU since late January.

The New Iberia (La.) Westgate product was offered by the Seminoles in January just five days prior to his commitment to the Bayou Bengals. Antoine also confirmed with Rivals that he will take an official visit to Miami on the weekend of May 31.

The rising senior is expected to spend extra days in both Tallahassee and Miami beyond the time allotted for official visits which indicates that he is giving serious consideration to both programs.

His visits to FSU and Miami are the only known official visits that Antoine currently has scheduled. Antoine also has offers from Texas, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Auburn and Colorado among others.