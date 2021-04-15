"It was a great visit," Cull told Warchant.com. "What stood out to me was the atmosphere with the fans and the coaching I saw from all the coaches. I really liked what I saw from the defensive backs, as they were coming up and making some big hits and big plays."

While Rivals lists Cull as an athlete, Florida State and many other schools are recruiting him as a defensive back. And since he believes he will be best-suited to play nickelback at the next level, Cull paid particular attention Saturday to FSU's projected starter at that position -- South Carolina transfer Jammie Robinson.

Robinson also just so happens to be another south Georgia product.

"I was certainly watching Jammie because he plays nickel, and I've watched him a lot because that's what I would be playing in college," Cull said. "I've known about Jammie for a while, when he was at Lee County. I don't think he knows me, but I know of him. He showed great pass coverage, and coming up and making big hits and plays throughout the scrimmage. He made a lot of plays."

Even though Cull doesn't live very far, this was his first trip to Doak Campbell Stadium for a game or scrimmage. And he definitely came away impressed.