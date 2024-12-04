Four-star TE Chase Loftin signs with FSU over nearby Nebraska

Florida State landed one of the nation’s top 15 tight ends when Omaha native Chase Loftin kept his commitment to the Seminoles, passing up a chance to play at Nebraska.
Loftin visited Nebraska’s campus in June and November, and he missed out on an FSU football game in 2024 due to travel issues and Millard South’s football schedule.
The 6-foot-4, 188-pound Loftin caught 57 passes for 837 yards and 12 touchdowns, helping Millard South win Nebraska’s Class A state title as a senior.
FSU coaches are seeking to add depth to a tight end group that leaned on true freshmen Landen Thomas and Amaree Williams. Kyle Morlock is out of eligibility, redshirt junior Jackson West was honored on senior day and the Seminoles haven’t received much production from reserves Brian Courtney and Jerrale Powers.
Given the turnover at tight end and receiver, it’s likely Loftin could be flexed out until he gains weight to be an in-line blocker (something FSU did with Williams in 2024). Loftin runs routes and has soft hands like a receiver but is expected to fill out into a tight end.
Loftin committed to FSU on June 29, just weeks after his official visit to Tallahassee. He is viewed as the No. 2 prospect in Nebraska and No. 14 tight end by Rivals in the class of 2025.
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Loftin: "Loftin can line up out wide in the slot. He is someone that is going to create mismatches for most defenses. Big guys like him are not supposed to run this well. He is aggressive. You will see him attack the ball in the air. He does a good job of finding the football. He can adjust to passes and will make catches over either shoulder. He is someone that can come off the ball and block. This is a kid that is going to be very good at the next level."
Please click on the link below to view Loftin's HUDL highlights.
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham on Thomas: "Loftin is a talented pass-catcher with really good length," said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham. "He lines up in the slot or as an outside receiver the majority of the time for his high school so he will have some work to do to learn to be a unit or in-line tight end. He is willing to block but just needs more reps and will naturally become more effective as a blocker as he gets bigger and stronger. He is very good a picking up yards after the catch and is comfortable running through and catching passes in the middle of the defense."
