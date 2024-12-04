Four-star TE Chase Loftin signs with FSU over nearby Nebraska

Florida State landed one of the nation’s top 15 tight ends when Omaha native Chase Loftin kept his commitment to the Seminoles, passing up a chance to play at Nebraska.

Loftin visited Nebraska’s campus in June and November, and he missed out on an FSU football game in 2024 due to travel issues and Millard South’s football schedule.

The 6-foot-4, 188-pound Loftin caught 57 passes for 837 yards and 12 touchdowns, helping Millard South win Nebraska’s Class A state title as a senior.

FSU coaches are seeking to add depth to a tight end group that leaned on true freshmen Landen Thomas and Amaree Williams. Kyle Morlock is out of eligibility, redshirt junior Jackson West was honored on senior day and the Seminoles haven’t received much production from reserves Brian Courtney and Jerrale Powers.

Given the turnover at tight end and receiver, it’s likely Loftin could be flexed out until he gains weight to be an in-line blocker (something FSU did with Williams in 2024). Loftin runs routes and has soft hands like a receiver but is expected to fill out into a tight end.

Loftin committed to FSU on June 29, just weeks after his official visit to Tallahassee. He is viewed as the No. 2 prospect in Nebraska and No. 14 tight end by Rivals in the class of 2025.