Four-star TE Jayden Petit, 2026 OT Dalton Toothman offered by Florida State

Florida State coaches continue to offer prospects from the 2026 recruiting class and beyond during the NCAA Contact Period, which runs through Feb. 1. Four-star TE Jayden Petit and OT Dalton Toothman are the latest 2026 prospects to receive offers from FSU.

2026 prospects

Petit was offered by FSU on Monday. He is a dual-sport athlete who also plays basketball for Naples (Fla.) First Baptist Academy. Petit is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals and is ranked as the 16th-best tight end prospect in the country for 2026. He also has offers from Auburn, Florida, Illinois, Miami, Missouri, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Penn State among others. Please click on the link below to view Petit's HUDL highlights. Jayden Petit - Hudl

Toothman was offered by FSU on Sunday night. Despite being unrated and unranked the Vancleave (Miss.) High prospect, he has started to see his recruiting profile grow since the beginning of the new year. In addition to FSU, he has also picked up offers from LSU, Ole Miss, Florida and Mississippi State. Toothman was offered by the Seminoles while on an unofficial visit to FSU. Please click on the link below to view Toothman's HUDL highlights. Dalton Toothman - Hudl

(Photo by Dalton Toothman)

2027 prospects

Robertson was offered after his unofficial visit with FSU this past Saturday. Other schools to offer Robertson just this month alone include Miami, TAMU, Auburn, Tennessee, Southern Cal, Arkansas and Florida.

Barnes was offered by FSU on Sunday night. It was first Power 4 offer.

2029 prospects