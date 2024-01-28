Four-star 2025 tight end prospect and Georgia commit Elyiss Williams was one of more than two dozen high school prospects on the Florida State campus on Saturday. Williams, who is 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, has been on campus numerous times over the last two years. He told the Osceola after his most recent visit that he enjoyed his time in Tallahassee, which featured taking in the FSU vs. North Carolina basketball game with the Seminoles' coaching staff.

"I feel like it was non-football stuff," said Williams when asked what he discussed with Norvell. "He's been saying the same thing since my freshman year. So, he keeps it real every time. He was just saying how some days I am not going to like him, some days I am going to love him. I like getting coached hard though."

A big part of Williams' visit was getting another chance to sit down with head coach Mike Norvell.

He also spoke about the fact that he likes how FSU's uses its tight end in Norvell's offense.

"I'd say they put guys in space to make plays," said Williams. "Put the ball in playmakers' hands."

While he is still committed to Georgia, the Seminoles are still a part of his thought process.

"FSU is up there," answered Williams when asked about where he stands with the Seminoles and the Bulldogs. "I have been here many times since my freshman year, so it's just pretty comfortable here."

However, Williams says there are plenty of other schools still trying to gain traction with him.

"Miami, Florida, UCF, Georgia Tech and Auburn, that is pretty much it," answered Williams when asked what other schools were working the hardest to flip him from his commitment outside of FSU.

Williams also said that he currently plans to take on official visit to FSU but hasn't decided whether that will take place this summer or fall. He also indicated that he plans to be back for another unofficial visit this spring to watch the team practice.