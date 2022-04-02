Four-star Texas OL Stroh enjoys first glimpse of FSU Football

“Well, Atkins is one of the most unique coaches I have ever met. He broke me down like no coach has yet,” Stroh said. “I got a great feel from watching the scrimmage over there. I got a great talk with Coach [Mike] Norvell, too.”

When Stroh was asked about his first impressions of the visit, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins was at the top of his mind.

Saturday's second spring scrimmage for the Florida State football team brought out several more notable recruits. And among the top names in attendance was Rivals250 offensive lineman Connor Stroh , who made the trip from Frisco, Texas, to visit the Seminoles.

The Texas-sized four-star offensive lineman continued to rave about his chat with FSU head coach Mike Norvell.

“He told me that he really wants me to come here,” Stroh said. “He told me that if I am not willing to work hard, then I shouldn’t come here.”

Stroh, who currently stands at 6-foot-7 and 345 pounds, added more on what Atkins’ message was for him.

“He broke it down, like how he is going to teach me,” Stroh said, adding the really enjoyed watching the Seminoles' second spring scrimmage.

“A lot of competition,” Stroh said. “I saw Coach Atkins coach, I saw him being just, I saw him in his element. He was great.”

The offensive lineman said the visit definitely gave him a better feel for what the FSU program has to offer.

“I know a lot more now. I hadn’t really heard a lot about Florida State since I am from Texas,” he said. “I get a great culture here, and I feel like they ae building something special.”

Stroh was asked about the possibility of a return visit to FSU.

“Probably, we’ll see. I’ll look at my schedule,” Stroh said. “Maybe, maybe for an official. I don’t even know where I am going though.”

The Rivals250 member said Norvell definitely made a positive impression on him.

“He was great,” Stroh said. “He told me that that’s why he wants me so much, because he believes that I am willing to work hard.”

Stroh also named Texas, Stanford, Arkansas and Auburn as contenders.

Is FSU high on the list of teams that stand out to Stroh?

“Yeah, they’re high right now,” he said. “Especially after the meetings. I just had to get to know them.”